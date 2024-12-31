The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled the two final sailings of 2024, undoubtedly ruining some people’s New Year’s Eve plans.
This morning’s planned Manxman voyage from Douglas to Heysham has been axed, along with its afternoon return crossing.
The vessel was set to leave the island at 8.45am today (Tuesday) and arrive at the Lancashire Port at 12.30pm, before departing Heysham at 2.15pm to arrive back in Douglas for 6pm.
However the ferry operator say due to the forecast adverse weather conditions, they’ve decided to cancel.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations are encouraged to contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.
The cancellation comes after last night’s Manxman crossing and its return was also cancelled.
A yellow weather warning for gale force winds is set to kick-in at around 9.30am today and will last until around 1.30pm.
Gale force south-westerly winds coupled with high spring tides will create large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades.
Forecasters say that the areas most at risk are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and do a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.