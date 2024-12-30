Islanders should expect gale force winds tomorrow morning.
These gale force south-westerly winds coupled with high spring tides will create large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades.
A yellow weather warning is in place from 9.30am tomorrow (Tuesday) until 1.30pm.
Forecasters say that the areas most at risk are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and do a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Looking ahead to New Year’s Day (Wednesday), forecasters warn there could be a risk of some wintry showers, mainly on high ground along with further strong winds and heavy rain but temperatures could still reach 10c.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has placed four of its sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation with the deteriorating weather arriving.
All the sailings tomorrow are also subject to disruption or cancellation with the Steam Packet citing the adverse weather as the reason.
The sailings for New Year’s Day remain as scheduled for now but that could change in due course.