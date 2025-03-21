The Steam Packet has announced it will need to continue changing its schedule due to issues with water depth in Douglas harbour.
Problems with a build-up of mud in the harbour following recent storms and very low tides came to a head on Saturday, March 1 when the Manxman ferry became stuck while manoeuvring into port on the evening of, after arriving from Liverpool.
It remained grounded for some time before a rising tide allowed it to berth safely. The Steam Packet attributed the incident to a combination of a low spring tide and high air pressure.
Since then, the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has commissioned a capital dredging programme to address the issue.
However, the Steam Packet says it will need to continue tweaking the schedule to avoid another grounding incident although exact timings have not been revealed.
The company said: ‘We are committed to delivering an excellent level of service in its role as the island’s ferry provider.
‘We strive to achieve very high levels of punctuality and reliability to provide a service that users can rely on.
‘While the company appreciates the quick work by the DOI’s Harbours Division to implement additional dredging work following the grounding, rescheduling will be required until operational water depths in the harbour are achieved through capital dredges removing accumulated material.
‘The company will work closely with all partners to minimise any disruption to customers and provide as much advance notice as possible for any changes to sailing schedules.
‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company would like to apologise in advance to any users affected by changes to services.’
Dredging work has already begun, with the specialist vessel Norma II arriving earlier this month to undertake the dredging.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson confirmed that an investigation has been launched to fully assess the circumstances surrounding the grounding.