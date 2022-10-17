Steam Packet suffers delay due to ‘adverse weather’
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Monday 17th October 2022 2:08 pm
Share
Manannan ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Steam Packet ship, the Manannan, will experience delays later today (Monday, October 17).
The Manannan is sailing between Douglas and Liverpool.
She will be delayed due to ‘Adverse weather not moderating as quickly as earlier forecasts’.
The 3pm Douglas to Liverpool crossing will now depart at 4pm.
Also the returning crossing from Liverpool to Douglas at 7.15pm will now leave Merseyside at 8pm.
The Ben-my-Chree is running to Heysham as normal today.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |