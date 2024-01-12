The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is making changes to its January 2024 schedule due to low tides and insufficient clearance at Heysham Port.
The recent bad winter weather has led to added silting at Heysham, which has now coincided with low tides around scheduled arrival and departure times.
In a statement issued by the company, it reads: ‘This has forced the company to make changes to the schedule in order to comply with safety requirements as there is too little water to carry out berthing operations safely.
‘This issue would affect any Steam Packet conventional vessel as company policy requires one metre depth under keel for maneuvering. Seatruck and P&O have lower safety limits as they predominantly carry freight.
‘The company is in contact with the Peel Ports to mitigate this problem and limit disruptions going forward.’
A spokesperson from Peel Ports commented: ‘The port has brought forward it’s scheduled dredging campaign which will commence next week and is expected to address the current water depth issues.’
The Steam Packet continued: ‘Information about the affected sailings will be communicated to customers via text and email. Customers are reminded that it is important to provide a mobile number and/or email address when making their booking in order to be kept informed of any changes to check-in or sailing times.’