Isle of Man Steam Packet looks set to oppose ambitious plans to build the world's largest tidal barrage in the River Mersey.
The dam-like structure would be constructed between Wirral and Liverpool, with the possibility of cyclists and pedestrians being able to walk across it.
Liverpool City Region Combined Authority believes the project could generate enough clean, predictable energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes for 120 years.
But there are concerns the barrage could hamper or slowdown ferries running to and from Liverpool – including those from the island.
A six-week public consultation on the scheme began on October 1, offering local people and organisations the chance to comment on the plans.
In a written Tynwald question, Rushen MHK and Speaker Juan Watterson asked Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson what assessment he has made of the impact of Liverpool's proposed tidal barrage on Steam Packet.
In his answer he said the consultation ended on November 15 but was aimed more at local stakeholders and the community in Liverpool but said the Steam Packet would be submitting its own views to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
Dr Allinson said: ‘The proposals for a tidal barrage are at an early stage but incorporate a marine navigation system, comprised of a combination of locks to enable ships and vessels to pass through it, maintaining the Mersey Estuary’s role as a key shipping and navigational route.
‘The size and number of locks are subject to further studies and discussion with port operators.
‘I understand that as a user of the Mersey Estuary, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) will be submitting a paper, in due course, that will be objecting to the proposal.
‘At this stage, due to the early stage of the proposals and the lack of a design, it is not possible to accurately determine any impact of the draft proposals on IOMSPC operations.’
Earlier this autumn Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said initial technical work had been completed for the scheme, which could be up and running within a decade.
He said: ‘The Mersey Tidal Project is one of the most challenging schemes to deliver due to the environmental, ecological and economic considerations.
‘But its potential to generate clean, green and predictable energy would be worth all the effort we are putting into this planning stage.
‘With the launch of our first public consultation and the start of the formal planning process, Mersey Tidal Power is moving closer to reality than at any stage in our history.’
Statutory consultation is due to take place later in 2025 when official discussions will take place with stakeholders, including the Steam Packet.
If the plans were given the greenlight then work could start in 2028 and the tidal barrage would be operating by 2038.