Steam Packet warns of possible disruption again
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 9:54 am
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Steam Packet says tomorrow’s 8.45am Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham might be cancelled or disrupted because of forecast bad weather.
A decision will be made by 7am tomorrow.
If it is affected, it will obviously have an effect on the return sailing.
There has been a spate of cancellations and disruption over the last few weeks.
