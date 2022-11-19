Steam Packet warns sailing might be cancelled
Saturday 19th November 2022 2:57 pm
Ben-my-Chree ()
The Steam Packet is warning passengers that its services on Monday might be affected by bad weather.
The 8.45am Ben=my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham is subject to cancellation or disruption.
The return sailing from the Lancashire port would be affected too.
The master of the ship will decide whether to sail at 7am on Monday.
The development of wind farms in the Irish Sea might mean more Steam Packet services are cancelled.
