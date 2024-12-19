The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has put two of its weekend sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation.
The Manxman’s 7.45pm crossing to Heysham on Saturday evening could be changed or cancelled completely.
Similarly its overnight return, the final weekend sailing to England before Christmas, is also subject to possible disruption or cancellation.
The ferry operator say both sailings are under threat due to ‘forecast adverse weather’.
A final decision on both sailings will be made by the Master at 5.30pm on Saturday (December 21).
Passengers are being told they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or contact the reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.
The possible disruption comes as gale to severe gale force winds are expected to hit the island during Saturday and into Sunday.
There is also a risk of showers being wintry at times over the weekend, but at the moment it looks to be mainly over the hills.
As usual, forecasters will issue weather warnings if and when needed.