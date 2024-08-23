The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manannan is currently stuck in Liverpool.
The fastcraft was due to depart from the new ferry terminal at 1.15pm this afternoon.
It is understood that some passengers are already on board the ship.
However, ‘unsafe motion’ on the linkspan is preventing the remaining passengers from boarding the ship.
The Steam Packet says that the vessel is now expected to depart at around 3pm.
Some passengers waiting to board the ferry have been told that they will be loaded onto the ship in around 30 minutes when the tide is expected to turn.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: ‘The Master of Manannan has advised that due to unsafe motion of linkspan relative to vessel while alongside Liverpool Terminal, passenger and vehicle embarkation has been suspended due to safety reasons.
‘It is estimated the vessel will be able to recommence loading shortly after high water. The estimated time of departure is now 3pm.’