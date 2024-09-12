The Steam Packet flagship Manxman is set to undergo a series of inspections, maintenance, and berthing trials at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
The trials will take place over a two-week period starting at the end of the month.
Manxman will enter a brief dry dock, a routine procedure for a new vessel, where it will undergo a comprehensive inspection of all parts of the vessel, completing a number of warranty items including inspection of the underwater areas and bow thrusters.
Additionally, a permanent repair will be conducted on damage sustained by the Manxman while docking at Heysham Port during high winds last month.
The ferry operator say this essential process ensures the vessel remains in ‘peak operating condition, continuing to meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability’.
As part of the scheduled work, Manxman will also carry out mandatory berthing trials at the new Liverpool terminal in preparation for the upcoming winter service.
These trials, a standard procedure for any new vessel or terminal, involve testing the approach and mooring processes at different tide levels, river currents, and weather conditions.
The goal is to ensure the safety of passengers and crew under varying circumstances.
The Steam Packet have said that there will be no disruption to passenger services while Manxman carries out this work.
No action is required for passengers booked on these vessels.
Brian Thomson, managing director of IOMSPC, said: ‘Safety is our top priority. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards for all our vessels.
‘By carrying out regular maintenance, we ensure Manxman operates efficiently and safely, particularly in preparation for the start of its new operations to Liverpool.
‘We are also pleased to be able to carry out berthing trials in Liverpool and look forward to Manxman starting its service to the city for the first time.”
Berthing trials in Liverpool for the Ben-my-Chree are yet to be scheduled.
The Steam Packet added that as the vessel’s mooring lay out and stern ramp height is similar to that of Manxman, if Manxman trials are successful, it is expected that only minimal trials will be required.