STEMFest 2025 welcomed its largest attendance since it was first held in 2018.
More than 800 Year 5 and 6 students from across the island headed to the government-organised event to explore real-world applications of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) subjects.
Held over two days at the Villa Marina recently, the latest running of the annual conference transformed classroom learning into immersive experiences, which were designed by 25 island businesses to ignite interest in STEM careers.
Students engaged in interactive exhibits across three zones: engineering and construction, science, technology and maths.
Activities included building bridges and boats, grading scallop shells, learning maths through games, recording TV shows and discovering how fibre optics power online gaming.
A highlights video was prepared by the Department for Enterprise for parents and carers to enjoy.
Steve Pickett, chair of government agency Business Isle of Man, praised the event for bringing STEM subjects to life and thanked participating organisations for their creativity and dedication.
Chris Pearson, group business development director at Laxey based engineers MMD GPHC Ltd who sponsored the event, commended the students’ engagement saying: ‘I hope we helped bridge the gap between education and real-world skills, and inspired future STEM careers.’
Anna Jackson, executive head teacher at Marown and Peel Clothworkers’ Schools, emphasised the importance of students seeing how their school learning connects to future careers.
She said: ‘I think it is incredibly important that our children get the opportunity to come and explore how the skills they are learning throughout their school life can be deployed into different career paths.’
STEMFest was organised by the Department for Enterprise with support from the Awareness of Careers in Engineering (ACE) Forum, Construction Isle of Man, and other public and private STEM organisations.
Event giveaways were sponsored by Orsted and MMD GPHC Ltd.
Companies and schools interested in participating in STEMFest 2026 can get in touch by emailing [email protected]