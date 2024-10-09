This year’s STEMFest has had to be postponed due to ‘logistical challenges’ with bus service issues playing a part.
The event was due to be held at the end of this month and aims to inspire primary school children to be interested in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.
Around 800 Year 5 and 6 students were due to gather at the Villa Marina on October 23 and 24. The event would be divided into three interactive zones: engineering/construction, science and technology/maths.
However, the Department for Enterprise has confirmed the event has had to be postponed over concerns not all children would be able to make their way to the event.
A spokesman said: ‘It is regrettable that a decision has been reached to postpone STEMFest 2024. This is due to significant logistical challenges, including existing requirements around scheduled school bus services, such as sports and swimming, and limited resource through private transport providers.
‘The STEMFest event provides primary school children with an exciting and interactive event aimed at nurturing their curiosity around science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
‘With this in mind, it was felt appropriate to postpone the event rather than proceed and exclude some schools. We are committed to rescheduling the event to a time that allows for full attendance and participation.’
At past STEMFest events, participants have been engaged in diverse activities, from bridge construction and coding robots to recording TV shows, grading the size of scallops, building boats and even driving diggers in a life-size simulator.
It says the full service requires a total of 92 drivers but there are currently 10 vacancies for full-time drivers and others have been off work because of illness.