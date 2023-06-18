It has said that missed appointment slots, often referred to as ‘did not attends’ (DNAs), are continuing to affect GP surgeries across the Isle of Man.
In March there was a total of 1,066 missed appointments from 11 of the GP practices that Manx Care owns. That figure includes telephone appointments.
The two practices with the highest amount of missed appointments over the three months were Ramsey with 374 and Kensington with 347.
Also over the three-month period, Palatine had 269 DNAs, Finch Hill had 298, Peel had 308 and Hailwood had 282.
Snaefell had 191 DNAs, Laxey/Onchan had 244 and Ballsalla had 155.
The total number of missed appointments in February from all 11 of the practices was 867, March was 1066 and April was 867.
The February figures do not include telephone appointments, only face to face.
Across the three months there have been 2,800 missed appointments from the 11 practices.
Manx Care is asking people who can’t attend their appointment to cancel it so it can be offered to someone else.
Information on how to cancel an appointment can be found on the Manx Care website, or you can visit Primary Care Services, Crookhall House, Demesne Road, Douglas, or alternatively call 01624 642694.