A popular hardware store in Peel has thanked the local community for its support after being forced to shut because of significant flood damage.
Jac Stores confirmed its Douglas Street branch had to shut its doors on Thursday last week after a burst pipe in a flat above the premises caused extensive flooding overnight on Wednesday.
Water damaged the shop floor and stock, with almost 900 items removed during the clean-up operation.
The incident comes as the Peel outlet, which opened in 2024, was preparing to celebrate its first anniversary.
Instead, images shared online show rows of stock damaged by water and a sodden shop interior.
In a statement to customers this week, Jac Stores said the clean-up is ‘progressing well’ and expressed gratitude to those who have offered help.
A spokesperson said: ‘We have been inundated with kind words and heartfelt messages.
‘From offers to come in and help clean and tidy the store, to people stopping us in the street to say how sorry they were to see what had happened.
‘Your words and kindness have meant so much and have made a bad situation so much better.’
The business also paid tribute to its team, particularly Jackie and Jennifer, who have led much of the work, as well as family members and former staff who stepped in to assist.
With branches also in Douglas, Ramsey and Castletown, Jac Stores is a well-known retailer across the island.
The company confirmed it hopes to provide an update on a timescale for reopening soon, depending on the condition of the flooring.
‘Fingers crossed for good news next week,’ the spokesperson added.
In the meantime, shoppers are being encouraged to visit the company’s other branches across the island or use its online store at shop.jacstores.co.uk.