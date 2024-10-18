The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said eight sailings over the weekend are in doubt due to the pending Storm Ashley.
Storm Ashley is due to pass through the British Isles from the early hours of Sunday morning with Southerly wind gusts of 45-55mph and the possibility of 60mph or more in exposed areas.
The ferry operator say that gale warnings are in place all through the weekend for marine traffic.
Therefore its issuing a weather warning for some Heysham sailings this weekend due to ‘the direction and speed of the forecast wind’.
Services to Liverpool are currently expected to be less impacted by the strong winds and sea state, although the 3pm sailing on Sunday, and its return, are subject to a weather warning due to the high winds and anticipated sea state.
The affected sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation are as follows:
- Manxman - Douglas to Heysham, Saturday October 19, 7.45pm
- Manxman - Heysham to Douglas, Sunday October 20, 2.15am
- Manxman - Douglas to Heysham, Sunday October 20, 8.45am
- Manxman - Heysham to Douglas, Sunday October 20, 2.15pm
- Manannan - Douglas to Liverpool, Sunday October 20, 3pm
- Manannan - Liverpool to Douglas, Sunday October 20, 7.15pm
- Manxman - Douglas to Heysham, Sunday October 20, 8pm
- Manxman - Heysham to Douglas, Monday October 21, 2.15am
Passengers affected by changes are encouraged to contact the reservations team on 661661 (IOM), 08722 992 992 (UK) or 0044 8722 992 992 (ROI & Outside UK) to make alternative arrangements.
The Steam Packet say that as always with warnings, the team ashore and afloat will ‘continue to maintain a close watch on developing forecasts and will make every effort to ensure sailings are able to go ahead safely’.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for inner harbour flooding and coastal overtopping this evening and tomorrow morning.
Forecasters predict a number of weather warnings over the course of the weekend.