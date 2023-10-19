The final cruise ship of the season arrived in Douglas Bay this morning, but was forced to depart due to choppy waters.
The Norwegian Star, the second largest ship to visit the Isle of Man, has 2,279 passengers and 1,003 crew members on board.
The ship was expected to be here until 7pm , with guests set to tour the island and its heritage sites.
However the tender boats were unable to operate due to the choppy waters, with Storm Babet having an impact on sailings to and from the island.
The arrival of the World Traveller and the World Explorer earlier this month broke the record for the number of cruise ship visits to the island for a single year.
Despite an unfortunate ending to the cruise season, a local cruise agency said it's thankful for a 'record-breaking season'.
Cruise Isle of Man said: 'It is a sad way to end a record breaking season but many thanks to the Captain and crew of the Norwegian Star for sending a tender ashore to try and effect the call.
'Cair Vie to all onboard and see you again in the future.
'From the Cruise Isle of Man team, a huge thank you to everyone involved in making a cruise day happen. From our volunteer welcomers, all involved in the tours and the local traders, and the public who make our guests feel so welcome.'