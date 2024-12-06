All flights heading in and out of the Isle of Man Airport on Saturday morning has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.
Winds of up to 80mph are set to sweep across the island during the early hours of the morning when an amber weather alert comes into force.
Staff at Ronaldsway Airport have now confirmed that no flights will operate from the facility until tomorrow afternoon due to the ‘severe weather conditions forecasted.’
The building will remain shut until 1.30pm on Saturday and people have been told not to travel to the site before 1pm, a spokesperson for Ronaldsway said.
‘Stay safe and remain at home during this time,’ they added.
‘Check directly with your airline for updates on your flight status.
‘If your flight is already cancelled, please do not come to the airport’.
Yesterday, Isle of Man Airport issued an advance notice warning that some flights could be disrupted by the incoming bad weather.
The Met Office’s amber weather warning comes into force at 3am on Saturday morning and will last until 11.59pm.
The alert, which isn’t commonly issued on the island, will see winds very quickly turning to the north or northwest and increase to severe gale force or storm force winds early Saturday morning.
Forecasters say that these strength winds will lead to fallen branches and trees, and some structural damage with flying debris, as well as a risk of disruption to travel.
The peak in the wind is expected to be between 3am and 3pm, but even after that the Met Office say it will take a long time for the winds to slowly ease, falling to gale force into the early hours of Sunday morning.