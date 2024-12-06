Storm Darragh is set to sweep across the island over the weekend and is expected to bring much disruption with it.
Severe gale force winds could reach up to 80mph in exposed spots, while other areas could get gusts of around 60-70mph.
A fresh amber weather alert comes into force at 3am on Saturday morning, and is in place until 11.59pm.
Ronaldsway Met Office has said that while there is ‘still a small chance’ the amber weather warning could be upgraded to red, at this stage it’s ‘unlikely’.
A number of events have already been cancelled as a result of the anticipated stormy weather.
These events include:
* Santa’s on a Bike, an event which would have seen hundreds of motorcyclists dress-up as Father Christmas and take to the island’s roads for a charity motorbike ride at 10am on Saturday.
* All Manx football games on Saturday afternoon, as confirmed by the Isle of Man FA.
* FC Isle of Man’s game vs Prestwich Heys at the Bowl on Saturday at 6pm.
* Rushen Silver Band Carol Train from Port Erin, through Port St Mary, Colby and Castletown. Could be rearranged for the 14th or 21st December.
* The Vaccination Service (COVID-19 and seasonal flu) clinic at the Western Wellbeing Centre all through Saturday.
* Manxman sailings to and from Liverpool on Saturday daytime.
* Isle of Man Transport’s ‘Polar Express’ ride to the North Pole throughout Saturday.
Further cancellations and postponements will be added to this article as and when they are announced.