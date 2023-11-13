A total of 50 trees were brought down on roads across the Isle of Man by Storm Debi.
That's according to the Government's Department of Infrastructure (DoI) who said staff have been 'extremely busy' dealing with the fallout of the storm since the early hours of the morning.
A number of routes remain shut - including the A3 Ramsey to Laxey Road.
The severe weather also cancelled flights and sailing earlier today - read more about the impact of Storm Debi on the Isle of Man on our live blog here.
In a statement posted online on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the DoI said: 'We have had an extremely busy day so far.
'Since the early hours of this morning, Storm Debi has brought down a total of 50 trees onto the roads right across the Island.
'Our own teams have dealt with 47 of these and our colleagues from Manx Utilities have cleared another three that were in and around overhead lines,' read the statement.
'Many of our ongoing planned schemes were paused whilst our staff were redeployed to deal with storm response work.'
Traffic is currently being diverted up Ballaragh Road due to a 'dangerous' tree on the route which is believed to be about to fall.
The tree is set to be cut down by council staff this evening and the road could be closed up until around 9pm, a spokesman for the department said.
Church Road in Port Erin will also be closed until at least tomorrow morning due to a risk of 'falling slates' from nearby buildings.
Pedestrians have been advised to avoid walking in the area.
Similarly, part of the lane at the side of Lancaster Road in Douglas is shut due to a risk of 'falling masonry' from nearby buildings.
'This has been closed for up to a week so that a building can be made safe by the owner,' said a spokesperson for the DoI.
'Please be aware that due to there being so many trees which came down on the roads in quick succession our teams focused on making safe and opening up roads to traffic.
'In some cases branches and tree trunks have been placed in safe places at the side of the carriageway.
'These will all be moved in due course.'