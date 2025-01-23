It comes the day before Storm Eowyn is set to hit the island.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have cancelled a number of sailings as a result of the predicted bad weather.
While forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office issued an amber alert on Wednesday for storm force winds of up to 79mph, their UK counterparts have said it could be even worse for the Isle of Man.
In a weather report from the United Kingdom Met Office, the island can be seen in the heart of the storm, covered by a dark purple colour.
The full and up to date weather prediction from the Met Office reads: ‘Very deep area of low pressure (Storm Éowyn) affecting the British Isles will peak during Friday morning before gradually easing in the afternoon.
‘South or southwest winds with average speeds of 45-55mph and gusts of 70-80mph increasing with gusts around 85mph, mainly in exposed coastal areas and higher ground.
‘This is expected to cause widespread disruption and damage in places, especially as the peak winds occur at rush hour on a school day as well as due to weakened trees/structures from previous storms.’