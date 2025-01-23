An incredibly rare red weather warning has been issued amid fears ‘violent storm force winds’ will batter the island.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued the warning which is in place from 7am to 2pm as Storm Eowyn arrives in the early hours of Friday.
An amber warning was already in place but now its been upgraded. The force 11 storms means it is just one below a hurricane on the Beaufort scale.
Before the warning was upgraded, a spokesperson for the island’s Met Office said: ‘A very deep area of low pressure (Storm Éowyn) is affecting the British Isles and will peak during Friday morning before gradually easing in the afternoon.
‘South or southwest winds with average speeds of 45-55mph and gusts of 70-80mph will increase with gusts around 85mph, mainly in exposed coastal areas and higher ground.
‘This is expected to cause widespread disruption and damage in places, especially as the peak winds occur at rush hour on a school day as well as due to weakened trees/structures from previous storms.’
The Isle of Man Government has already issued a warning to members of the public and businesses to prepare for the storm.
Posting on social media, it said: ‘The public and businesses are advised to prepare ahead of the storm, which has the potential to be more severe than December’s Storm Darragh.
‘Private and commercial properties as well as construction sites should be secured in good time. This includes outdoor items such as play equipment, garden furniture, scaffolding, temporary fencing, bins and storage boxes.
‘For those with properties in areas at risk of coastal overtopping, sandbags are available free of charge at the Island’s civic amenity sites.
‘The storm is likely to cause travel disruption, with delays and cancellations expected for flights and ferry sailings.
‘The situation is being closely monitored and preparations by government agencies are well advanced.
‘As more detailed weather forecasting becomes available, the risks to the public will be assessed, with additional advice and guidance provided. This will include, where appropriate, details of any expected impact on public transport, schools, travel and public services such as hospital appointments.’