Access to Water Street will be maintained via either Albert Road or Parliament Street dependent on the location of the repairs being undertaken at any particular time.
The access route will be signed.
Pedestrian access will be unaffected.
Access to Water Street will be maintained via either Albert Road or Parliament Street dependent on the location of the repairs being undertaken at any particular time.
The access route will be signed.
Pedestrian access will be unaffected.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |