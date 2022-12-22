The authority’s new policy is that they should be allowed only in non-residential streets.
The new policy was brought forward by Councillor Andrew Bentley.
He said: ‘We need to maintain an objective view of which areas get a hanging basket.’
The upshot of the policy is not earth-shattering. Princes Street is the only residential street to have council owned baskets.
Each basket is watered every other day from the end of May to the end of September from 6am to 8am.
Residents in this area have complained ‘about the noise generated’ from council staff watering the baskets.
Hanging baskets will only be maintained and displayed in ‘commercial areas’, the quay and promenade area, Sea Terminal, council and government buildings and Noble’s Park.