A strike by UK Border Force workers, which begins later this week, isn’t expected to impact too much on flights to and from the island.
Around 1,000 UK Border Force staff are expected to participate in strike action on eight days between December 23 and New Year’s Eve at a number of airports. These include Birmingham, Gatwick, and Manchester which all operate flights to/from the Isle of Man.
A Ronaldsway Airport spokesperson added: ‘Flights from the Isle of Man to these destinations should not be affected, as they are not subject to Border Force checks, however there may be knock-on effects that cause some delays, especially at peak times.
‘The most important piece of advice we can provide is for festive travellers is to regularly check the status of their flights on your airline’s website or app.’