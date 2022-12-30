The island continues to be battered by strong winds this morning and a yellow warning for severe gales and heavy rain remains in force until midday.
The Ben my Chree didn't sail last night because of the stormy weather but today services are back to normal. It will leave Douglas for Heysham at 8.45am.
The forecast from the Met Office:
Wet and windy at first this morning with gusts of 55-60 mph in some places, but the rain will clear later in the morning, leaving only isolated showers for the rest of the day.
Winds will ease, but will still be strong from the southwest, with the maximum temperature 10 Celsius.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today Sunset: 4:04pm Today
Outlook
Rain at first on Saturday will clear during the morning but will return in the evening, clearing overnight, with New Year's Day continuing to see a risk of showers. Winds generally much lighter throughout the weekend.