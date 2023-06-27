A student in the Isle of Man has secured a place at a specialist music school in the UK.
Finlay Helliwell, in year nine at King William’s College, will be heading to Manchester in September to continue his education at the Chetham’s School of Music.
Originally from Sheffield, Finlay has been playing the piano for the last six years and trumpet for the last five.
He also plays in the college orchestra. Rushen Silver Band and the Manx Youth Orchestra at just 14 years of age.
Taught by the college’s brass teacher, Mr John Wood, Finlay currently plays the trumpet at grade 6 level.
Chetham’s School of Music is the only specialist music school in the north of England and is established as a central part of music education in the UK, boasting a state of the art concert hall.
The school offers students such as Finlay an opportunity to perform alongside leading orchestras including Manchester Camerata and Northern Chamber Orchestra.
When discussing his achievement, Finlay said: ‘I never thought I’d get the opportunity to study at such a prestigious music school, and I’m really excited about what’s to come’.
Steve Daykin, director of music at the college, said: ‘Naturally, we are immensely proud of what Finlay has achieved.
‘Securing a place at the UK’s largest specialist music school is an incredible achievement and is testament not only to the excellent music provision here at KWC, but also to his hard work, dedication and the expert guidance of his trumpet teacher, Mr John Wood.