Students invited back into schools after having to close to certain year groups
Students are being invited back into schools after plans were made for year groups to be sent home over the coming weeks due to industrial action.
St Ninian’s High School and Ballakermeen High School had issued letters to parents outlining their plans as the schools would not be able to ‘operate safely’ for the full school day.
This followed teachers’ union NASUWT backing strike action in schools as the result of a pay dispute with the government.
However, both Douglas schools will welcome back all students tomorrow (Wednesday) after a contingency plan was put in place to ensure break times are safely supervised.
This plan will continue up until ‘at least October half term’, according to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
