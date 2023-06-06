Students from University College Isle of Man’s hair and beauty department raised £336 for the UCM Student Emergency Fund through bake sales and a raffle.
Pictured: Hannah May (UCM health and wellbeing coordinator), Olivia Smith, Tilly Ashton, Holly Provan, Ellie Neal, Amy Gravestock, Leah Bibby, Naomi Kendall
