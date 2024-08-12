Glorious weather shone down on the Royal Manx Agricultural Show which proved a huge success once again.

One show-goer said he’d ‘never seen so many people’ at the event and the crowds ‘unbelievable’.

As usual, the was held over Friday and Saturday and showcased the best of Manx agriculture and the countryside.

Knockaloe Farm in Patrick was bustling with locals and visitors enjoying an array of exhibits, including cattle, horses, sheep, and pigs, alongside craft displays and family-friendly demonstrations.

The final day saw livestock judging, a tug of war competition, and the grand parade.

The Deemster Johnson Supreme Championship Award was clinched by Ballacricket and Sandra Cowell for their Holstein cow Aliann Apples Red Rose which was paraded by by Victoria Sloane-Masson.

First Reserve went to Mannin Mary, a Limousin cow owned by Brian Leece while Second Reserve went to the Best Light Horse in the Show The Real McCoy ridden by Abby Kirkpatrick/ Third Reserve was Ned Kennaugh’s Heavy Horse Brickell Diamond Jubilee.

Posting on Facebook after the show, the organisers said: ‘We can't believe that the show is all done for another year!

‘We hope that you enjoyed your time on the Showfield, we look forward to welcoming you back on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th August 2025.’

The Deemster Johnson Supreme Championship Award was clinched by Ballacricket and Sandra Cowell for their Holstein cow Aliann Apples Red Rose paraded by by Victoria Sloane-Masson. (CJS Photography)
The Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Youngsters showjumping at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
The dog shows proved popular at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Tractors at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Youngsters enjoying the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Police dog demonstration at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography))
Sheep shearing demonstration at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Showjumping at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Tug o' war at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Prize livestock on display at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)
Never too young to get into farming as seen here at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2024. (CJS Photography)