Plans for a stage at Peel beach have finally been given the go ahead.
However, the Market Street-based Mannin Music Shop, which will arrange the acts and manage the booking system, has confirmed it will go ahead.
Posting on social media, Mannin Music said: ‘Good news! We've now got all the permissions required from the relevant authorities for the beach stage to go ahead.
‘Our original proposal was for a trial of six events, but the commissioners have extended their support for 12 events.
‘We've already got plans for the six events, but we'd love to have Peel's ideas for what dates, events and bands you'd like to see.’
The commissioners confirmed plans for the beach stage would be subject to grant funding from the domestic event fund, distributed by the Department for Enterprise.
The overall cost of the project is expected to be £26,000, including the stage and associated infrastructure.
Commissioner Sharon Lambert previously said no sponsorship had been sought for the stage and, to reduce costs, no seating would be installed.
Mrs Lambert also said licences for the stage are being progressed, and it is hoped it will be up and running in the week before TT in June and run until July.
She added that local groups, including the youth club and both schools, had been approached to use the stage.
Last month, the board said that while there was an indication of preliminary support for a temporary summer events stage, ‘the board did not formally vote on a firm proposal’ or agree to commit £10,000 of public funds.
However, this contradicted accounts from Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper and Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, who attended the meeting and said a vote took place.