Two of the island’s dance schools took part and brought back 18 trophies in a dance competition held at Disneyland Paris this week.
The International Festival of Dance and Performing Arts is an all-genre competition, which sees dance schools from all over the world competing.
Some of the other competitors were from America, Spain, Dubai, Jordan, Israel, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Unity Dance School had 49 dancers competing aged four to 21, and won 14 trophies.
They came second place in Primary Contemporary, Junior Disney Contemporary, Junior Tap, Junior Open Acrobatics, Senior Open Acrobatics, Senior Disney contemporary, Senior Disney Open and Senior Jazz.
They achieved third place in Junior Contemporary.
Linzi Brown, principal of Douglas-based Unity Dance School said: ‘We are so very proud to have represented the Isle of Man in an international competition.’
She added: ‘We were fully inclusive of all ages and abilities and just wanted to give every child part of Unity the opportunity.
‘We honestly went for the experience and didn’t expect our results to be quite simply so amazing and such a fabulous reflection of our school and how talented our dancers are.’
Also competing at Disneyland Paris were 16 dancers aged nine to 21 from Gena’s Dance Academy in Peel.
Dancers were successfully placed in four of the six categories that they took part in. The dance academy achieved second place for Junior Jazz and Group Disney Open Dance, and achieved third place for senior Ballet and group Open Dance.