The Isle of Man Government has announced that the Sulby Claddagh campsite will be open to campers for the upcoming season.
The site will be open from May 3 and September 6 following public feedback, after which the Government said that it would open the campsite on a cost-neutral basis.
Due to the campsite being unregistered, a permit must be purchased before booking a pitch.
Weekly, fortnightly and full-season permits are available and there are specific permits for the TT and Manx Grand Prix
The costs for permits have been increased to reflect the actual costs of opening the facility, with a season permit costing £100.
Stephen Curphey, who runs the Ballamoar campsite, will take over the Sulby Claddagh and the Swan pub for this year.
Michelle Haywood MHK, a member of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘After listening to public opinion, it was agreed to find a solution that allowed the site to operate on a cost-neutral basis.
‘The unfortunate consequence of this is that permit costs will rise significantly this year for site users so that the running costs are fully funded by the users and not from limited DEFA funds.’
‘We recognise that the scale of the permit cost increases will seem very large to some, but we believe that £100 for a season pass, with no additional pitch fees to be paid, still represents exceptional value for money.’
The government has also launched a six-week public consultation into the running of the site so the public can share their thoughts on the future of the Sulby Claddagh campsite.