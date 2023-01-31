The summer completion date for the Liverpool landing stage is under threat.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas told the House of Keys this morning that the date was 'at risk'.
He said marine works continue to 'present challenges' due to poor weather conditions during the winter.
The Department of Infrastructure has been closely liaising with the Isle of Man Steam Packet about this as the company has made plans around the 2023/24 season.
Mr Thomas added that the budget is 'amber', meaning it's also 'at risk'. However, he couldn't provide any information as to whether the final costs would be lower or higher than estimated in the projected budget.
It's currently projected to cost the taxpayer over £70 million.