Summer foodie heaven in Port Erin

Grazing boards available at Foraging Vintners and their Cosy Nook pop up

Lots of great foodie plans for Port Erin this summer.

Tim from Crofters sea food told Food & Farming: ‘We are taking on a wooden hut on the lower promenade on Port Erin beach for the summer starting from April 1 until end of September.

We plan to serve hot a cold food, drinks and refreshments focusing on shellfish and seafood.’

In addition, Foraging Vintners Wine Bar have announced a new collaboration. They will be joined this summer by Food For Your Mood IoM Lavish Grazing who will be providing food at both the wine bar and the Cosy Nook seasonal beach pop up.

Grazing boards will be available on Fridays and Saturdays starting April 8.

The traditional grazing boards for two people cost £18; Veggie boards for two, £15; Vegan and gluten-free boards for two, £15; Brie and beetroot tart, £7.50, and sticky honey and mustard sausages, £4.50.

There is no need to book unless it’s for more than six people.

For larger groups of six or more and private parties message the Foraging Vintners Facebook page.