Summerland memorial service tonight

A memorial service for the Summerland fire tragedy will be held tonight (Tuesday).
Douglas Borough Council’s annual commemoration will take place at Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade at 7pm.
Members of the public are encouraged to go to pay their respects and mark 49 years since the fire.
In the Kaye Memorial Garden, named after a former Douglas council member, there is a monument to commemorate the 50 people who died.
The mayor, Councillor Janet Thommeny, will be at the service, as well as the mayor’s chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon, who will offer prayers before a minute’s silence is observed.
The mayor will deliver a short speech paying tribute to those who lost their lives and to those whose lives have been affected by the disaster.
There is a separate service, not arranged by the council, being held directly in front of the former Summerland site, with all members of the public welcome to attend. This also starts at 7pm.