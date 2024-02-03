Sunday morning's Manxman sailing to Heysham has been brought forward 45 minutes and will now depart at 8am.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: 'Due to forecast winds exceeding safe harbour limits, tomorrow's 8.45am departure to Heysham has been rescheduled and will now depart at 8am. Last check in 7.15am.
'The sailing is still subject to possible disruption/cancellation and to give the sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 6.30 on Sunday morning. The overnight sailing from Lancashire in the early hours of Sunday morning is expected to go as scheduled as is tomorrow evening's 8pm crossing from Douglas to Heysham.