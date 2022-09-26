Sunny and blustery showers
Monday 26th September 2022 6:05 am
Douglas at 7.03am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Sunny intervals today but feeling colder than of late with some blustery showers, falling heavy at times. Strong northwest winds and a maximum temperature up to 14°C. Similar conditions this evening and overnight. Minimum temperature 8°C.
Fairly cloudy tomorrow, still with some showers around but also a chance of a few sunny intervals. Strong northwest winds and a top temperature reaching 14°C.
Outlook
Sunny spells on Wednesday with a small chance of the odd shower, moderate northwest winds and a maximum temperature of 15°C
Sunrise: 7:11am Today Sunset: 7:08pm Today
