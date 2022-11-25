Sunny and dry, wind easing
Friday 25th November 2022 7:14 am
Sunset over Port Erin bay ()
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry today with sunny spells, the strong west-southwest winds easing a little during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry at first on Saturday, but rain quickly developing as the southerly winds increase strong to gale force.
Then sunshine and only isolated showers on Sunday, and less windy.
Sunrise: 8:04am Today Sunset: 4:06pm Today
