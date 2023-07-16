The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Largely cloudy with the risk of the odd shower at times with sunny intervals then developing as the day progresses. Fresh to strong west or southwest wind decreasing later in the day, maximum temperature of 18°C.
Sunny spells and mainly dry tomorrow with a light to moderate mainly southwest wind. Top temperature 18°C.
Outlook
Cloudy start on Tuesday with rain arriving late morning and clearing overnight into Wednesday. Moderate locally fresh southerly wind and highest temperature 17°C.
Sunrise: 5:06am
Sunset: 9:42pm