Tuesday 16th August 2022 5:51 am
Peel at 6.50am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Andy Roberts at the Met Office:
Cloudy with extensive hill fog this morning, bright or sunny intervals will develop during the day. Fresh northwest winds will turn to the northeast this evening, temperatures 18C.
Fine tomorrow with sunny spells and light winds, temperatures up to 20C.
Outlook
Cloudy on Thursday with rain at times and a fresh southerly wind, 18C.
Sunrise: 5:57am Today Sunset: 8:47pm Today
