Sunny intervals will develop
Wednesday 17th August 2022 5:56 am
Snaefell at 6.55am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast by Neil Young at the Met Office:
A few outbreaks of drizzle at first, then dry with sunny intervals developing. Temperatures reaching 20 Celsius as the northeast winds become light.
Outlook
Dull tomorrow, with spells of rain and drizzle and extensive hill fog. Temperatures 18 Celsius with fresh to strong southwest winds.
Mostly dry on Friday with some sunshine.
Sunrise: 5:59am Today Sunset: 8:45pm Today
