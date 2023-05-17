The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Fine and dry with sunny spells through the morning, more in the way of cloud in the afternoon. Light and variable winds and a maximum temperature of 15°C.
Dry and bright to start tomorrow, then cloud lowering and thickening late in the day/evening with the risk of a few outbreaks of rain overnight into Friday. Light to moderate west or southwest wind and a top temperature of 15°C.
Outlook
Dry with sunny intervals on Friday. Light to moderate northwest wind and a highest temperature of 16°C.
Sunrise: 5:13am
Sunset: 9:18pm