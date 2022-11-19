Sunny spells during the day, rain this evening
Saturday 19th November 2022 6:52 am
Reader’s photo (Gosia Koguc-Batista )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Chilly start to the day with good sunny spells developing. Cloud then increasing through the afternoon ahead of rain in the evening that may be heavy at times overnight. Light winds settling to a southerly and then fresh to strong by the evening. Maximum temperature 11°C.
Into tomorrow, sunshine and showers these showers becoming isolated towards the evening. Fresh to strong westerly wind decreasing through the day, top temperature 11°C.
Outlook
Rain on Monday that may be heavy at times clearing into the afternoon. Risk of showers later. Strong southerly wind veering west and decreasing as the rain clears. Highest temperature 11°C again.
Sunrise: 7:53am Today
Sunset: 4:14pm Today
