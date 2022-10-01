Sunny spells, possible showers
Saturday 1st October 2022 6:27 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.25am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Sunny spells but also with a small risk of the odd blustery shower. A fresh to strong westerly wind and a maximum temperature reaching up to 16°C.
Outlook
Dry tomorrow with long sunny spells, a moderate westerly wind and a maximum temperature up to 16°C.
Mostly dry on Monday, though rain will arrive later on in the day. A moderate southerly wind gradually increasing strong through the day, with a top temperature up to 16°C again.
Sunrise: 7:20am Today Sunset: 6:56pm Today
