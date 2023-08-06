The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A mostly dry day today with sunny spells and only very isolated showers. Light or moderate west or northwest winds and maximum temperatures of 18°C.
Outlook
Another dry day on Monday with sunny spells, moderate northwest winds backing west or southwest. Top temperatures around 17°C. Then turning cloudy in the evening, as patchy rain or drizzle arrives overnight.
Cloudy with patchy rain during the morning on Tuesday, clearing to showers and sunny spells later in the day. Light winds settling northwest and temperatures around 19°C.
Sunrise: 5:39am
Sunset: 9:08pm