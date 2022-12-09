Today's forecast is sunny with wintry showers.
There have been multiple reports from the police of incidents due to icy roads.
A police statement has urged road users to 'Take care, take your time and leave space between vehicles.'
There have been incidents on Poortown Road, near Peel, Mountain Road, Stoney Road/Bottom Bray Hill, Old Castletown Road and Eairy hairpin, Foxdale.
Sunrise is at 8:25am and sunset is at 3:56pm.
The low tides in Douglas are at 5:54am and 6:26pm.
The high waters in the capital are at 12:02pm and 12:13am (Saturday morning).