Today's forecast is sunny with wintry showers.

There have been multiple reports from the police of incidents due to icy roads.

A police statement has urged road users to 'Take care, take your time and leave space between vehicles.'

There have been incidents on Poortown Road, near Peel, Mountain Road, Stoney Road/Bottom Bray Hill, Old Castletown Road and Eairy hairpin, Foxdale.

Sunrise is at 8:25am and sunset is at 3:56pm.

The low tides in Douglas are at 5:54am and 6:26pm.

The high waters in the capital are at 12:02pm and 12:13am (Saturday morning).