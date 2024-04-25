Sure has launched a home visit service designed to help customers with broadband, Wi-Fi or digital device issues.
The new scheme is available for people who are unable to visit the telecommunications company’s shop in the centre of Douglas or customers who prefer a consultation at home.
According to Sure, the aim of the new service is to promote digital inclusion and accessible support for all Manx residents.
Under the scheme, people are able to book an appointment for a visit, during which staff can take a look at any issues with digital devices they may have and answer questions on Wi-Fi and connectivity issues.
Mike Fawkner-Corbett, Head of Consumer at Sure, said: ‘The Home Visit team is about helping our community stay connected to what matters.
‘Everyone deserves to benefit from technology, which plays an important role in keeping people connected, we recognise it’s not always practical or possible to get to the Strand Street store when an issue with your home tech arises.
‘We can now offer the same level of service customers receive in store, in their homes.’
One of the staff members heading up the new home visit team is Sure’s Community Fibre Sales Support Officer Pixi Evans.
She said: ‘I’m proud to be able to help customers in this practical way.
‘It’s important that everyone in the community feels heard when it comes to our products and services, no matter their location, situation, or busy schedule.
‘I’m able to offer a bespoke, no-obligation consultation.
‘If anyone is experiencing issues with their home tech, from Wi-Fi and fibre broadband to mobile phones and landline, whatever the issue, we’re here to help.’
Sure customers can arrange a home visit with the team by calling 07624 247247 or emailing [email protected].