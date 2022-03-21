Sure to track its emissions output

Sure has enrolled in a programme to help it track its emissions output and prioritise its commitment to promoting sustainability.

The telecommunications company is now a part of the ESI Monitor’s Environmental Business Operations Framework, which helps businesses transition to sustainable practices more efficiently.

Sure will complete an annual data submission, tracking its impact on the environment so that it can make improvements in the future.

It’s now officially considered an Environmental and Social Impact Monitor, or ESI Monitor.

Once the company has been measured, it can assess the extent of its carbon footprint, recognise areas for development and develop specific action plans.

It will then move into the project and change management phase to minimise its carbon output and consistently reduce emissions by re-measuring every year.

Sure has also established a ‘green taskforce’, made up of employees across the business.

These volunteers champion a variety of areas for environmental improvement including waste and water, energy and buildings, travel, value chain, education and awareness, and mitigation and offsetting.

Lucienne De La Mare, human resources director at Sure, said: ‘Climate change is a problem that must be addressed by every industry, but especially those developing new technology. Sure is proud to partner with ESI Monitor to ensure we are held accountable for how we tackle our own environmental impact.

‘We know that this is only the start our journey and we are keen to work with the team to develop a strategy for how we can limit our carbon footprint and produce products and services that are as sustainable as possible.’

Ian Corder, director of standards and operations at ESI Monitor, added: ‘Over the years, we’ve witnessed Sure’s commitment to its local communities and we’re excited to see these efforts expand into the environmental space in a formalised way.