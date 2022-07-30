Swimmers break island record in Games final
The Isle of Man’s Joel Watterson in action during the men’s 4x100m relay final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Dave Norton )
The Isle of Man’s swimmers finished an excellent seventh place in the men’s 4x100m relay race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday evening.
In front of a buoyant crowd at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, the quartet of Alex Bregazzi, Joel Watterson, Peter Allen and Harry Robinson produced an impressive performance in the last race of the night.
Having broken the island record in the heats earlier in the day, they went and smashed it again in the final on their way to finishing seventh in a high-quality field.
In the space of a single day, they knocked a whopping 12 seconds off the previous record which had stood since 2017.
More reaction and photos to follow.
